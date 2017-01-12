Blues Wonders, others in music event Saturday at Journal Square venue
The Sensational Country Blues Wonders are joined by New Orleans/Ponderosa Stomp guitarist Jeff Sutton and Jersey City's own John Warren on bass for a Christmas show Dec. 9 at the Corkscrew Bar and Grill. The venue, located at 4 PATH Plaza, will host the event Saturday, January 14, from 9 to 1 p.m. The band -- whose members include Gary Van Miert on acoustic guitar and vocals, Malcolm Marsden on electric guitar, and John Warren on upright acoustic bass -- perform frequently in Jersey City, Bayonne, Hoboken and elsewhere in the county and now also perform in New York.
