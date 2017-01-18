18-year-old man fatally shot in Hobok...

18-year-old man fatally shot in Hoboken Tuesday afternoon

HOBOKEN -- An 18-year-old was fatally shot in Hoboken on Tuesday afternoon, the Hudson County Prosecutor's office said. "We are confirming that there was a fatal shooting in Hoboken," said Ray Worrall, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office.

