Will bike-share systems become the norm for NJ's growing cities?

According to the mayors of Hoboken and Jersey City, their bike-borrowing programs have seen tremendous usage and success since launching in late 2015. Every Hoboken resident is within a five-minute walk to a station where, at a price, a bike can be picked up or dropped off, according to Mayor Dawn Zimmer.

