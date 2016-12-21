Washington Park rebornLocal association takes the lead on park upgrades

With the temperatures dipping into the teens a few days before Christmas this year, it is hard to imagine just how popular an outdoor venue Washington County Park on the Jersey City/Union City border is during other seasons. "People come here from all over," said Nick Caballero, president of the Washington Park Association , which is spearheading an $808,000 upgrade to the picnic area and a number of future changes that will make the park look even more appealing.

