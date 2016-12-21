The 16 most popular N.J. bars of 2016
As New Year's Eve -- one of the most lucrative bar nights of the year -- quickly approaches and New Jerseyans make their plans, let's take a look back at just which of the state's watering holes were busiest this year. Click through the photo slideshow above to see the 16 most popular New Jersey bars of 2016, according to data from FourSquare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|12 hr
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|still swinging
|Oct '16
|jimgriffo
|1
|Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur...
|Sep '16
|former democrat
|1
|N.J. gay priest suspended after expressing supp...
|Sep '16
|Topez
|4
|Why Wal-Mart might buy e-commerce start-up Jet.com
|Aug '16
|Talisha
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC