Posting holiday scenes in Hoboken - " for decades Longtime resident...

For more than two decades, resident Carmine Percontino has displayed a holiday scene outside his home at 827 Willow Ave. Over the years, he has created three more placed around uptown Hoboken during December. Two are outside 827 Willow Ave., one is outside 1032 Park Ave., and the newest addition is outside the Hoboken Historical Museum at 12th and Hudson streets.
