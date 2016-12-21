PATH line to 33rd Street to reopen this weekend
The 33rd Street PATH train will be operational this weekend starting Christmas Eve according to a press release. Weekend closures began in August to allow for the installation of new safety and signalization upgrades, new communications equipment and cables, as well as additional repairs and repainting.
