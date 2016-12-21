New Hoboken ice rink will open on Thu...

New Hoboken ice rink will open on Thursday, Dec. 22

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Hudson Reporter

On Thursday Dec. 22 the new outdoor ice-skating rink hold a grand opening event at 3:30 p.m. in the "Harlow Winter Village" under the 14th Street Viaduct. The rink will run until Feb 28 and is sponsored by Advance Realty, the developer of the Harlow building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec 9 jimgriffo 1
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) Nov '16 Windblownazureskies 101
still swinging Oct '16 jimgriffo 1
News Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur... Sep '16 former democrat 1
News N.J. gay priest suspended after expressing supp... Sep '16 Topez 4
News Why Wal-Mart might buy e-commerce start-up Jet.com Aug '16 Talisha 6
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,265

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC