New Hoboken ice rink will open on Thursday, Dec. 22
On Thursday Dec. 22 the new outdoor ice-skating rink hold a grand opening event at 3:30 p.m. in the "Harlow Winter Village" under the 14th Street Viaduct. The rink will run until Feb 28 and is sponsored by Advance Realty, the developer of the Harlow building.
