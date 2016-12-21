Naughty or Nice? Police arrest 5 at Hoboken SantaCon
This year, police responded to 358 calls between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. this past Saturday Dec. 17 during the "SantaCon" bar crawl in Hoboken, run by private organizers, according to a release from the police. Police Chief Ken Ferrante tweeted about incidents throughout the day, including one post that stated that Santas were throwing snowballs from a rooftop.
