Moon over Manhattan brightens evening sky
Despite overcast skies Tuesday night, star gazers got a great view of the latest supermoon -- as long as they got outside early in the evening. Freelance photographer Leo Alejandro was on the Hoboken waterfront Tuesday night snapping the moon over New York City before it was obscured by the clouds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|Windblownazureskies
|101
|still swinging
|Oct '16
|jimgriffo
|1
|Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur...
|Sep '16
|former democrat
|1
|N.J. gay priest suspended after expressing supp...
|Sep '16
|Topez
|4
|Why Wal-Mart might buy e-commerce start-up Jet.com
|Aug '16
|Talisha
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC