Modern bumper may have mitigated NJ Transit Hoboken crash
HOBOKEN, N.J. - When a New Jersey Transit commuter train plowed off the end of a track in September, killing a woman standing in the Hoboken station and injuring more than 100 others, the last thing in its way was a concrete-and-steel bumper that was in place when the station opened in 1907.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|9 hr
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|still swinging
|Oct '16
|jimgriffo
|1
|Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur...
|Sep '16
|former democrat
|1
|N.J. gay priest suspended after expressing supp...
|Sep '16
|Topez
|4
|Why Wal-Mart might buy e-commerce start-up Jet.com
|Aug '16
|Talisha
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC