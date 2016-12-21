Men charged in Hoboken assault with b...

Men charged in Hoboken assault with boot, bicycle: police

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Edward J. Mongon, and Julian M. Braxton, both of Hoboken, appear in court in Jersey City on Dec. 19, 2016 on robbery and other charges. JERSEY CITY -- Three men have been charged with beating a man with his own boot and bicycle during a robbery in the lobby of a Hoboken public housing complex on Marshall Drive.

