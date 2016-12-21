Memories of Ol' Blue Eyes Locals shar...

Memories of Ol' Blue Eyes Locals share stories on Sinatra's 101st birthday

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Hudson Reporter

On Monday, Dec. 12, one of Hoboken's most famous former residents would have turned 101: Legendary crooner Frank "Ol' Blue Eyes" Sinatra. To commemorate the special day, City Clerk James Farina, a big Sinatra fan and local legend in his own right, hosted the annual City Hall birthday party for the singer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec 9 jimgriffo 1
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) Nov '16 Windblownazureskies 101
still swinging Oct '16 jimgriffo 1
News Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur... Sep '16 former democrat 1
News N.J. gay priest suspended after expressing supp... Sep '16 Topez 4
News Why Wal-Mart might buy e-commerce start-up Jet.com Aug '16 Talisha 6
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,252

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC