Memories of Ol' Blue Eyes Locals share stories on Sinatra's 101st birthday
On Monday, Dec. 12, one of Hoboken's most famous former residents would have turned 101: Legendary crooner Frank "Ol' Blue Eyes" Sinatra. To commemorate the special day, City Clerk James Farina, a big Sinatra fan and local legend in his own right, hosted the annual City Hall birthday party for the singer.
