Man robbed by panhandler after he gave him money: cops

Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Jersey Journal

A man told Jersey City police he was robbed by a panhandler after giving the man a few dollars. A Hunterdon County man was robbed of $3,000 at gunpoint by a homeless man while sitting in traffic in Downtown Jersey City after he had given the man a few dollars, police said.

