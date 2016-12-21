Jersey City man receives $10,000 volu...

Jersey City man receives $10,000 volunteer grant | Journal Entries

Monday Dec 19 Read more: NJ.com

Mike Garcia has been awarded with a $10,000 Recognizing Excellence in Volunteerism grant from PSEG for his work volunteering with the New Jersey Tae Kwon Do for Youth Foundation in Jersey City. He is the founder of the organization and uses it as a way to give back to the community.

Hoboken, NJ

