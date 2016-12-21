Hoboken's outdoor ice rink opens under 14th Street Viaduct

Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer, Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise, Hoboken Freeholder Anthony Romano and other officials welcomed skaters of all ages at the official opening of the "Harlow Winter Village" outdoor skating rink on Dec. 22. The rink, which sits under the new 14th Street Viaduct between Grand and Adams streets in the northern end of the city, will remain open through February, officials said. The tentative hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 10 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free and visitors may bring their own skates or rent skates for $10.

