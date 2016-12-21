Hoboken's outdoor ice rink opens unde...

Hoboken's outdoor ice rink opens under 14th Street Viaduct

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer, Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise, Hoboken Freeholder Anthony Romano and other officials welcomed skaters of all ages at the official opening of the "Harlow Winter Village" outdoor skating rink on Dec. 22. The rink, which sits under the new 14th Street Viaduct between Grand and Adams streets in the northern end of the city, will remain open through February, officials said. The tentative hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 10 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free and visitors may bring their own skates or rent skates for $10.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ Tue John 1
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec 9 jimgriffo 1
still swinging Oct '16 jimgriffo 1
News Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur... Sep '16 former democrat 1
News N.J. gay priest suspended after expressing supp... Sep '16 Topez 4
News Why Wal-Mart might buy e-commerce start-up Jet.com Aug '16 Talisha 6
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,386 • Total comments across all topics: 277,431,166

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC