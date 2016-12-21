Hoboken performing arts school to host kids' holiday party
The Garden Street School of Performing Arts, 1018 Washington St. in Hoboken, is hosting a "Kids Christmas Afternoon Party" on Dec. 18th from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The party is recommended for children ages 4 to 8 and is $35 for the entire afternoon. Dinner from Napolis will be included.
