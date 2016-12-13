Hoboken master tailor's business pitch wins statewide competition
Joseph Genuardi has a sharp skill for a classic "old world" trade, and he now has a progressive, up-to-date business platform for it. Genuardi, a prominent Hoboken tailor who has worked with President Obama and President-elect Trump - among others - took first place in a recent business pitch competition for graduates of the "Entrepreneurship 101" training program by UCEDC, a statewide non-profit economic development corporation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Tue
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|still swinging
|Oct '16
|jimgriffo
|1
|Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur...
|Sep '16
|former democrat
|1
|N.J. gay priest suspended after expressing supp...
|Sep '16
|Topez
|4
|Why Wal-Mart might buy e-commerce start-up Jet.com
|Aug '16
|Talisha
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC