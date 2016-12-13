Hoboken master tailor's business pitc...

Hoboken master tailor's business pitch wins statewide competition

Joseph Genuardi has a sharp skill for a classic "old world" trade, and he now has a progressive, up-to-date business platform for it. Genuardi, a prominent Hoboken tailor who has worked with President Obama and President-elect Trump - among others - took first place in a recent business pitch competition for graduates of the "Entrepreneurship 101" training program by UCEDC, a statewide non-profit economic development corporation.

