Hoboken firm wins Business of the Yea...

Hoboken firm wins Business of the Year award | Business Notes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Hoboken-based IT consultant and managed service provider eMazzanti was named the 2016 NJBIZ Business of the Year in the 1-50 employees category.A crowd of nearly 300 people attended the NJBIZ awards dinner where the announcement was made. The Business of the Year awards program is produced by NJBIZ, a New Jersey business news publication, and presented by EisnerAmper LLP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ Dec 27 John 1
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec 9 jimgriffo 1
still swinging Oct '16 jimgriffo 1
News Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur... Sep '16 former democrat 1
News N.J. gay priest suspended after expressing supp... Sep '16 Topez 4
News Why Wal-Mart might buy e-commerce start-up Jet.com Aug '16 Talisha 6
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,846 • Total comments across all topics: 277,582,871

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC