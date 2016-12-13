Hoboken firm wins Business of the Year award | Business Notes
Hoboken-based IT consultant and managed service provider eMazzanti was named the 2016 NJBIZ Business of the Year in the 1-50 employees category.A crowd of nearly 300 people attended the NJBIZ awards dinner where the announcement was made. The Business of the Year awards program is produced by NJBIZ, a New Jersey business news publication, and presented by EisnerAmper LLP.
