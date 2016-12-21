Guests join Cantigas for 'Beyond the ...

Guests join Cantigas for 'Beyond the Stars' concert

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Jersey Journal

THE CANTIGAS Women's Choir will offer its 15th annual winter concert tomorrow in Hoboken. "Beyond the Stars" is the theme tomorrow, when Hudson County's Cantigas Women's Choir presents its 15th annual winter concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec 9 jimgriffo 1
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) Nov '16 Windblownazureskies 101
still swinging Oct '16 jimgriffo 1
News Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur... Sep '16 former democrat 1
News N.J. gay priest suspended after expressing supp... Sep '16 Topez 4
News Why Wal-Mart might buy e-commerce start-up Jet.com Aug '16 Talisha 6
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,237

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC