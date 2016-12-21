Footing the bill Residents turn to GoFundMe when crossing guards need comfortable shoes
The city's crossing guards get a uniform allowance of $700 annually. But some residents thought that it might help to supplement it for the winter, particularly where shoes are concerned.
