Eric DeLauro to close museum's Sinatra exhibit
Frank Sinatra tribute singer Eric DeLauro of Hoboken, will perform at the closing event for the Hoboken Historical Museum's Sinatra exhibit. For more than a year, the Hoboken Historical Museum has honored Frank Sinatra's 100th birthday with an exhibit "The Man, the Voice, and the Fans."
