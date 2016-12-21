Celebrating legends Hudson County Cha...

Celebrating legends Hudson County Chamber of Commerce honors community leaders

In one of the premier social events of the year, the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce honored four local "Legends'' for their impact on the community at its Dec. 8 Legends Ball in Jersey City. Set against the spectacular backdrop of Liberty Science Center, the event honored Hoboken-based developer David Barry, Bayonne banker Thomas Coughlin, New Jersey City University President Dr. Susan Henderson, and the Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.

