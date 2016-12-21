Captain Extraordinaryby Jay NordlingerEditor's Note: Digging In:...
Captain Ivan Castro will tell you he's an ordinary man, basically. You may wish to disagree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|Windblownazureskies
|101
|still swinging
|Oct '16
|jimgriffo
|1
|Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur...
|Sep '16
|former democrat
|1
|N.J. gay priest suspended after expressing supp...
|Sep '16
|Topez
|4
|Why Wal-Mart might buy e-commerce start-up Jet.com
|Aug '16
|Talisha
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC