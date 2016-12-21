Beware of drinking Santas this weekend
The pub crawl known as SantaCon will take place this Saturday Dec. 17 in Hoboken starting at 11 a.m. People of drinking age dress in holiday costumes including Santa suits and elves, and drink alcohol at various bars all over the city. According to the event page "Ho-Ho-Hoboken SantaCon 2016" on eventbrite.com SantaCon will be free this year.
