Annual Hoboken Holiday Craft Fair this weekend at the museum

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Pottery similar to the items available at the Hoboken Holiday Craft Fair at the Hoboken Historical Museum the weekend of Dec. 17. The Hoboken History Museum's annual Holiday Crafts Fair will take place this weekend insider the museum and in the walkway from noon to 5 p.m. Crafters at the museum, 1301 Hudson St., will offer jewelry, household items, knitwear, children's items, historic prints, and more. Available will be handmade items by local artists and artisans, including Jennifer Place's jewelry which features handblown glass, gemstones, and mixed metals, and Christmas ornaments from recycled materials.

