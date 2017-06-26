VIDEO: Downtown Sounds Los Rieleros c...

VIDEO: Downtown Sounds Los Rieleros concert

More than 1,500 attend the performance of Norteno band Los Rieleros during the first Downtown Sounds concert event at the Shipp Street Plaza in downtown Hobbs on Saturday, June 24. Los Parientes Del Bajillo of Denver City was the opening performing band.

