The Patch is open: Hobbsans line up for opening
Construction on the cafe started in early January and doors opened on Joe Harvey Boulevard around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, where a pack of customers dined and voiced their excitement for the new eatery. The Texas-based restaurant chain serves a variety of Southern staples like chicken fried steak, catfish, and meatloaf, in addition to other entrees, appetizers and Dr. Pepper cake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hobbs News-Sun.
Add your comments below
Hobbs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hr
|Jun 29
|Bounty Papertowels
|4
|Gay sexting (Oct '14)
|Jun 24
|Millercaleb
|11
|Albuquerque police officers honored for going a...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jun 15
|Spider
|8,899
|Probation and Parole of LEA COUNTY (Sep '08)
|Jun 10
|Fresa123
|73
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
|Amy Jones
|May '17
|patrick thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hobbs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC