The Patch is open: Hobbsans line up for opening

Construction on the cafe started in early January and doors opened on Joe Harvey Boulevard around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, where a pack of customers dined and voiced their excitement for the new eatery. The Texas-based restaurant chain serves a variety of Southern staples like chicken fried steak, catfish, and meatloaf, in addition to other entrees, appetizers and Dr. Pepper cake.

