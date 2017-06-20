New Mexico court upholds convictions ...

New Mexico court upholds convictions in Hobbs murder case

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

New Mexico's highest court has affirmed the convictions and sentence of a teenager who killed an 83-year-old woman while she slept. Juan Rivas was accused in 2011 of stabbing the woman with a kitchen knife and a stick after breaking into her Hobbs home.

