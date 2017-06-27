Lubbock teen killed in Friday crash n...

Lubbock teen killed in Friday crash near Hobbs

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

A local family is asking for donations for funerals arrangements after Abigail Gutierrez, a 14-year-old from Lubbock, died in a rollover crash Friday. The crash happened about 26 miles west of Hobbs, New Mexico, around noon when the vehicle Gutierrez was in somehow ran off the road and rolled.

Hobbs, NM

