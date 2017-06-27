Lubbock teen killed in Friday crash near Hobbs
A local family is asking for donations for funerals arrangements after Abigail Gutierrez, a 14-year-old from Lubbock, died in a rollover crash Friday. The crash happened about 26 miles west of Hobbs, New Mexico, around noon when the vehicle Gutierrez was in somehow ran off the road and rolled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Hobbs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay sexting (Oct '14)
|Jun 24
|Millercaleb
|11
|Albuquerque police officers honored for going a...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jun 15
|Spider
|8,899
|Probation and Parole of LEA COUNTY (Sep '08)
|Jun 10
|Fresa123
|73
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
|Amy Jones
|May '17
|patrick thompson
|1
|Lee Smith (Apr '11)
|May '17
|Justfyi
|16
Find what you want!
Search Hobbs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC