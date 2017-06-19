Land commissioner halts oil and gas-related well easements
Oil and gas companies need water to drill and produce, but State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn has taken action to cut back usage of fresh water from the Ogallala aquifer, which is a source of drinking water serving Hobbs and other cities in southeastern New Mexico. Dunn announced in May that he will stop issuing or renewing easements intended for use of fresh water for oil industry activities.
