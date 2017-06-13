Hobbsan dies after driving into Pecos
A 19-year-old Hobbs man was found dead in the Pecos River Sunday after rescuers investigated a car submerged in the water. The body of Thiessen Lambert was discovered by the Carlsbad Fire Department Dive Team at about 10 a.m., after they were called to the area of Riverside Drive and North Mesa Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hobbs News-Sun.
Add your comments below
Hobbs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guess What
|Jun 17
|Boo Hoo take Me Down
|2
|Gay sexting (Oct '14)
|Jun 16
|Meetandfuckkansas...
|10
|Albuquerque police officers honored for going a...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jun 15
|Spider
|8,899
|Probation and Parole of LEA COUNTY (Sep '08)
|Jun 10
|Fresa123
|73
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
|Amy Jones
|May 26
|patrick thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hobbs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC