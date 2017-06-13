Hobbsan dies after driving into Pecos

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Hobbs News-Sun

A 19-year-old Hobbs man was found dead in the Pecos River Sunday after rescuers investigated a car submerged in the water. The body of Thiessen Lambert was discovered by the Carlsbad Fire Department Dive Team at about 10 a.m., after they were called to the area of Riverside Drive and North Mesa Street.

