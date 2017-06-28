Hobbsan arrested on battery charges
Officers responded to a request to check the welfare of an individual at a home in the 1000 block of East Snyder on Monday, June 26 at approximately 10:54 am. While conducting the welfare check, officers noticed that the female resident of the home appeared to have an injury to her leg, as well as other obvious cuts, scrapes and bruises on her body.
