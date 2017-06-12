Hobbs police arrest suspect facing slew of charges
HOBBS, N.M. Police in Hobbs have arrested a suspect after an early morning shooting that left a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Officers were responding to reports of shots fired around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Snyder and Morris streets, where they found the victim.
