Hobbs father faces charges after son found alone, shoeless
Police have arrested a New Mexico man after his 4-year-old son was found walking along a Hobbs street alone and without shoes. Authorities say they found the boy Saturday evening and escorted him to a nearby trailer park where they located a man confirmed to be the boy's father passed out inside one of the residences.
