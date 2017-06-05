Hobbs father faces charges after son ...

Hobbs father faces charges after son found alone, shoeless

21 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Police have arrested a New Mexico man after his 4-year-old son was found walking along a Hobbs street alone and without shoes. Authorities say they found the boy Saturday evening and escorted him to a nearby trailer park where they located a man confirmed to be the boy's father passed out inside one of the residences.

Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

