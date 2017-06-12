CMN: Even with cancer, patient and nu...

CMN: Even with cancer, patient and nurse create unique bond

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: KSWO

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is a rare type of blood cancer that affects white blood cells. There are about 200,000 cases each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hobbs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay sexting (Oct '14) Sun Anonymous 9
Guess what Jun 11 Ms DWWD 3
Probation and Parole of LEA COUNTY (Sep '08) Jun 10 Fresa123 73
News Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06) Jun 3 Anonymous 7
Amy Jones May 26 patrick thompson 1
Lee Smith (Apr '11) May 24 Justfyi 16
Review: Lobo Nut & Bolt Inc May 21 maddog 2
See all Hobbs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hobbs Forum Now

Hobbs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hobbs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Hobbs, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC