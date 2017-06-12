Albuquerque police officers honored for going above and beyond
There are 1 comment on the KRQE Albuquerque story from Monday Jun 12, titled Albuquerque police officers honored for going above and beyond. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:
Officer Paul Haugh, Officer Thomas Nadas and Officer Ladio Canales all received Albuquerque's first ever Bill Daniels True Blue Award. Officer Haugh used his own money to buy bicycles for two kids who had their stolen.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
|
#1 Thursday Jun 15
A well deserved tip of the hat to those in blue who serve.
They see the worse of society every day.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hobbs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guess What
|Sat
|Boo Hoo take Me Down
|2
|Gay sexting (Oct '14)
|Fri
|Meetandfuckkansas...
|10
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jun 15
|Spider
|8,899
|Probation and Parole of LEA COUNTY (Sep '08)
|Jun 10
|Fresa123
|73
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
|Amy Jones
|May 26
|patrick thompson
|1
|Lee Smith (Apr '11)
|May 24
|Justfyi
|16
Find what you want!
Search Hobbs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC