Albuquerque police officers honored for going above and beyond

There are 1 comment on the KRQE Albuquerque story from Monday Jun 12, titled Albuquerque police officers honored for going above and beyond. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:

Officer Paul Haugh, Officer Thomas Nadas and Officer Ladio Canales all received Albuquerque's first ever Bill Daniels True Blue Award. Officer Haugh used his own money to buy bicycles for two kids who had their stolen.

The truth

Albuquerque, NM

#1 Thursday Jun 15
A well deserved tip of the hat to those in blue who serve.
They see the worse of society every day.
