Xcel completes $5.6M project to boost capacity near Hobbs
Xcel Energy says it has completed a $5.6 million project to boost electric capacity in one stretch of southeastern New Mexico. The utility says the infrastructure improvements will help the agricultural areas north of Hobbs, where irrigation and dairy customers were experiencing voltage fluctuations due to their distance from the power source and the strain on existing substations in the area.
