Truck crashes into Hobbs storage units; driver arrested for DWI

Thursday May 18 Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Police in Hobbs say a man was intoxicated when he drove a pickup truck and trailer into storage units Thursday morning. Police arrested Clint Brady, 36, for DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving following the crash around 10:16 a.m. at the Adobe Storage property on East Navajo Drive.

