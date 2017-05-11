Texas trio faces human trafficking ch...

Texas trio faces human trafficking charges after New Mexico traffic stop

Thursday May 11

The Lea County Sheriff's Office says Jerry Johnson, Dequante Jackson and Toquan Yates were stopped by a deputy just outside of Hobbs on Monday for speeding. Deputies say they had an under-age girl with them.

