Texas trio faces human trafficking charges after New Mexico traffic stop
The Lea County Sheriff's Office says Jerry Johnson, Dequante Jackson and Toquan Yates were stopped by a deputy just outside of Hobbs on Monday for speeding. Deputies say they had an under-age girl with them.
