Student mechanics headed to nationalsMay 19th, 2017
Silver High Auto Shop teacher Jay Arredondo is training the next generation of auto mechanics, service technicians and bodywork artists. Some of these boys have been crawling around on their grandfather's shop floor since they were toddlers, learning how to make engines run and take things apart and put them back together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Add your comments below
Hobbs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Basics at LCCF
|8 hr
|Chad
|6
|Rent a center
|Fri
|Jowanna
|2
|Best Resturants in town (Oct '07)
|May 16
|Foodery
|3
|Hobbs Police Department (Nov '08)
|May 14
|Willie Granville
|12
|Gay sexting (Oct '14)
|May 10
|BryteStarFag
|7
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May 10
|Paul
|8,898
|Review: Body Kneads Massage Therapy (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|oilfield worker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hobbs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC