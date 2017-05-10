Hobbs police searching for suspect in attempted murder
A Texas man is wanted for attempted murder after Hobbs police say they discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. The Hobbs Police Department identified the suspect as 43-year-old Robert Francisco Bazan of Gaines County, Texas in connection with the Tuesday morning shooting on the 300 block of W. Castle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Hobbs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|5 hr
|Paul
|8,898
|Hobbs Police Department (Nov '08)
|May 5
|DerrickHand
|11
|Worker with chomo
|Apr 15
|NotTheJudge
|2
|Review: Body Kneads Massage Therapy (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|oilfield worker
|2
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|53
|Gay sexting (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Mtsausage
|6
|Review: Lobo Nut & Bolt Inc
|Mar '17
|Bill S
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hobbs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC