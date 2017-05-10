Hobbs police searching for suspect in...

Hobbs police searching for suspect in attempted murder

A Texas man is wanted for attempted murder after Hobbs police say they discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. The Hobbs Police Department identified the suspect as 43-year-old Robert Francisco Bazan of Gaines County, Texas in connection with the Tuesday morning shooting on the 300 block of W. Castle.

