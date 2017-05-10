Xcel Energy starts work on 240-mile 'Power for the Plains' transmission line
Construction crews have started work in southeast New Mexico on the first of several high-voltage transmission line segments that will come together as a single, 240-mile "Power for the Plains" corridor linking Texas with New Mexico, delivering a more reliable, abundant and economic electricity supply to customers in both states. A 90-mile line between Hobbs, N.M., and a new substation called China Draw southeast of Carlsbad, N.M., has been approved by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and is now under construction.
