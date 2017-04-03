DNA links suspect to four burglaries

DNA links suspect to four burglaries

A Lovington man linked by DNA to a 2016 burglary scene was arrested Monday by Hobbs police after a woman reported her Toyota Tundra truck missing from her residence. Ubaldo Anchondo, Jr., 38, was charged with unlawful taking of motor vehicle and four counts of burglary,both fourth-degree felonies.

