DNA links suspect to four burglaries
A Lovington man linked by DNA to a 2016 burglary scene was arrested Monday by Hobbs police after a woman reported her Toyota Tundra truck missing from her residence. Ubaldo Anchondo, Jr., 38, was charged with unlawful taking of motor vehicle and four counts of burglary,both fourth-degree felonies.
