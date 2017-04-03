Appeals court OKs Hobbs case based on pole-mounted video camera

An appeals court has upheld a weapons conviction of a convicted felon seen with a gun outside his Hobbs home by law enforcement officers conducting surveillance with a video camera mounted on a utility pole. The Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Ruben Cantu had no expectation of privacy when he went outside while carrying an assault rifle and was seen by officers watching a next-door neighbor's home during a drug investigation.

