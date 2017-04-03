Appeals court OKs Hobbs case based on...

Appeals court OKs Hobbs case based on pole-mounted video camera

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV

An appeals court has upheld a weapons conviction of a convicted felon seen with a gun outside his Hobbs home by law enforcement officers conducting surveillance with a video camera mounted on a utility pole. The Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Ruben Cantu had no expectation of privacy when he went outside while carrying an assault rifle and was seen by officers watching a next-door neighbor's home during a drug investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hobbs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Body Kneads Massage Therapy (Apr '15) Apr 1 oilfield worker 2
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Mar 30 Need Help 8,891
the music thread (Jan '12) Mar 13 Musikologist 53
Gay sexting (Oct '14) Mar 10 Mtsausage 6
Worker with chomo Mar '17 Investigator 1
Review: Lobo Nut & Bolt Inc Mar '17 Bill S 1
Snitching on their own will Feb '17 Savannah 7
See all Hobbs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hobbs Forum Now

Hobbs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hobbs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Hobbs, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,172 • Total comments across all topics: 280,094,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC