Southwest completes sweep of Jaguars 35 minutes ago HOBBS, N.M. - The ...

The University of the Southwest scored seven runs in the seventh inning and went on to a 13-6 Red River Athletic Conference win over UHV on Saturday at Jake Williams Field. The Jaguars rallied from a 5-0 deficit to tie the game with four runs in the top of the seventh - highlighted by Derek Maciejeski's three-run homer.

