Solar prices continue to fall
The future might be brighter for eastern New Mexico, where solar energy is concerned as solar technology prices continue falling and the renewable energy tax credit remains. The Solar Energy Industries Association reports that solar photovoltaic prices have fallen by 19 percent over the last year and by 62 percent over the last five years.
