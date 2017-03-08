Solar prices continue to fall

Solar prices continue to fall

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Quay County Sun

The future might be brighter for eastern New Mexico, where solar energy is concerned as solar technology prices continue falling and the renewable energy tax credit remains. The Solar Energy Industries Association reports that solar photovoltaic prices have fallen by 19 percent over the last year and by 62 percent over the last five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quay County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hobbs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stupid wanna be, Cracker Running Education Depa... Mon Martha 14
Worker with chomo Mar 3 Investigator 1
Review: Lobo Nut & Bolt Inc Mar 1 Bill S 1
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Feb 24 Spider 8,887
Snitching on their own will Feb 24 Savannah 7
News Will OMDP national monument survive the Trump a... Feb 19 Bloodonhishands 1
McDonald paving and chipseal in trouble (Mar '11) Jan '17 Mzruth 91
See all Hobbs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hobbs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lea County was issued at March 02 at 12:00PM MST

Hobbs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hobbs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Hobbs, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,594 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC