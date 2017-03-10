Revised New Mexico budget plan staves offa
A revised state budget plan that relies on a variety of tax hikes to slightly increase spending on public schools and the judiciary was sent Friday to the full Senate for consideration. Revised New Mexico budget plan staves off spending cuts SANTA FE - A revised state budget plan that relies on a variety of tax hikes to slightly increase spending on public schools and the judiciary was sent Friday to the full Senate for consideration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Hobbs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|OMG
|8,890
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Mar 13
|Musikologist
|53
|Gay sexting (Oct '14)
|Mar 10
|Mtsausage
|6
|Worker with chomo
|Mar 3
|Investigator
|1
|Review: Lobo Nut & Bolt Inc
|Mar 1
|Bill S
|1
|Snitching on their own will
|Feb '17
|Savannah
|7
|Will OMDP national monument survive the Trump a...
|Feb '17
|Bloodonhishands
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hobbs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC