Revised New Mexico budget plan staves offa

A revised state budget plan that relies on a variety of tax hikes to slightly increase spending on public schools and the judiciary was sent Friday to the full Senate for consideration. Revised New Mexico budget plan staves off spending cuts SANTA FE - A revised state budget plan that relies on a variety of tax hikes to slightly increase spending on public schools and the judiciary was sent Friday to the full Senate for consideration.

