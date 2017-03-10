Revised New Mexico budget plan staves...

Revised New Mexico budget plan staves offa

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

A revised state budget plan that relies on a variety of tax hikes to slightly increase spending on public schools and the judiciary was sent Friday to the full Senate for consideration. Revised New Mexico budget plan staves off spending cuts SANTA FE - A revised state budget plan that relies on a variety of tax hikes to slightly increase spending on public schools and the judiciary was sent Friday to the full Senate for consideration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hobbs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Mar 22 OMG 8,890
the music thread (Jan '12) Mar 13 Musikologist 53
Gay sexting (Oct '14) Mar 10 Mtsausage 6
Worker with chomo Mar 3 Investigator 1
Review: Lobo Nut & Bolt Inc Mar 1 Bill S 1
Snitching on their own will Feb '17 Savannah 7
News Will OMDP national monument survive the Trump a... Feb '17 Bloodonhishands 1
See all Hobbs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hobbs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Lea County was issued at March 30 at 2:23AM MDT

Hobbs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hobbs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Oakland
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Hobbs, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,100 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC