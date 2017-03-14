Pearce to hold town hall Saturday in Las Cruces
The meeting will start at noon Saturday at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum. It will follow town hall meetings last week in Hobbs and two weeks ago in Ruidoso.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hobbs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Need Help
|8,891
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Mar 13
|Musikologist
|53
|Gay sexting (Oct '14)
|Mar 10
|Mtsausage
|6
|Worker with chomo
|Mar 3
|Investigator
|1
|Review: Lobo Nut & Bolt Inc
|Mar 1
|Bill S
|1
|Snitching on their own will
|Feb '17
|Savannah
|7
|Will OMDP national monument survive the Trump a...
|Feb '17
|Bloodonhishands
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hobbs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC