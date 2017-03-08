Pearce to hold town hall meeting in H...

Pearce to hold town hall meeting in Hobbs ona

Pearce to hold town hall meeting in Hobbs The town hall meeting will begin 9 a.m. Saturday at the Lea County Event Center Banquet Hall Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mGriik In this file photo, U.S. Congressman Steve Pearce, R-N.M., speaks during a debate in Las Cruces. Pearce, whose Las Cruces office was the scene of protests last month when he failed to come home during the congressional break for an in-person town hall meeting, abruptly announced Wednesday that he will face constituents in Ruidoso Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

