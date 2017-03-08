Pearce to hold town hall meeting in Hobbs ona
Pearce to hold town hall meeting in Hobbs The town hall meeting will begin 9 a.m. Saturday at the Lea County Event Center Banquet Hall Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mGriik In this file photo, U.S. Congressman Steve Pearce, R-N.M., speaks during a debate in Las Cruces. Pearce, whose Las Cruces office was the scene of protests last month when he failed to come home during the congressional break for an in-person town hall meeting, abruptly announced Wednesday that he will face constituents in Ruidoso Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Hobbs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stupid wanna be, Cracker Running Education Depa...
|Sat
|The Dark Horseman
|18
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Mar 10
|OMG
|8,889
|Gay sexting (Oct '14)
|Mar 10
|Mtsausage
|6
|Worker with chomo
|Mar 3
|Investigator
|1
|Review: Lobo Nut & Bolt Inc
|Mar 1
|Bill S
|1
|Snitching on their own will
|Feb 24
|Savannah
|7
|Will OMDP national monument survive the Trump a...
|Feb 19
|Bloodonhishands
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hobbs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC